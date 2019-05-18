2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe has 440 horsepower
18 May 2019 04:11:59
|Tweet
A few months ago, Porsche unveiled the all-new Cayenne Coupe. On the launch event, Porsche announced only two engines for the coupe-SUV.
At that time, the German car manufacturer offered only the 3.0 liter with 340 horsepower and the V8 4.0 liter version with 550 horsepower. Now, Porsche is coming with a middle-version called Cayenne S Coupe.
Under the hood of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe is a V6 2.9 liter twin-turbo engine which can deliver 440 horsepower and 550 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.
As a result, the car can run from not to 60 mph is 4.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 164 mph. If you are willing to pay for the Lightweight Sport Package the not to 60 mph sprint will be faster with 0.1 seconds.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe has 440 horsepower
Audi unveiled the revised 2020 A4. It has a new face and hybrid power
First official sketch with the Volkswagen Golf 8 interior
-
2020 Ford Focus ST Wagon: first official pictures and details
BMW launched the M5 Edition 35 Jahre
First design sketch of the 2020 Skoda Citigo-e iV
Related Specs
1973 Porsche 914/4 2.0Engine: Air-Cooled Flat-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTEngine: Inline 4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 275.2 nm / 203 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTPEngine: Inline-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 379.6 nm / 280 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTSEngine: Inline-4, Power: 182.7 kw / 245.0 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 335 nm / 247.1 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1978 Porsche 924 Rallye TurboEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Bugatti uses Paul Ricard circuit for Chiron and Chiron Sport
If you buy a Bugatti Chiron you should know how to drive it. Not on the street, but especially on the race track. To help its clients to better understand ...
If you buy a Bugatti Chiron you should know how to drive it. Not on the street, but especially on the race track. To help its clients to better understand ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...