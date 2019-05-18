2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe has 440 horsepower

A few months ago, Porsche unveiled the all-new Cayenne Coupe. On the launch event, Porsche announced only two engines for the coupe-SUV.





At that time, the German car manufacturer offered only the 3.0 liter with 340 horsepower and the V8 4.0 liter version with 550 horsepower. Now, Porsche is coming with a middle-version called Cayenne S Coupe.





Under the hood of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe is a V6 2.9 liter twin-turbo engine which can deliver 440 horsepower and 550 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.





As a result, the car can run from not to 60 mph is 4.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 164 mph. If you are willing to pay for the Lightweight Sport Package the not to 60 mph sprint will be faster with 0.1 seconds.

