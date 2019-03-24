Home » News » Porsche » 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is here

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is here

24 March 2019

Porsche unveiled the all-new 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe. Designed as a rival for BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, the new coupe SUV from Stuttgart comes with a very-well-known design and incredible performances.

On the design side, the all-new 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe has the same exterior details as the Cayenne SUV. The bigger differences are at the back where the roof is lowered and where we see a new rear wing that can extend up to 13 centimeters when the speed goes more than 90 km/h. 

Inside the cabin there is the same layout as we have seen on the Cayenne. Less physical button and more touchy zones. 

Under the hood, the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes with two different version. We have a V6 3.0 liter engine that can deliver 340 horsepower and 450 Nm peak of torque or we have a V8 4.0 liter unit that can deliver 550 horsepower and 770 Nm peak of torque. No matter what engine you'll pick, the Germans will come with an automatic eight speed transmission.

The V6 can run from not to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, while the V8 can do the same run in just 3.9 seconds. The price in Germany for the new 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is 83,700 euros.

