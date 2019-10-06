2020 Nissan Titan updates detailed

Nissan is updating the current Titan range with some new features for the 2020 version. The new TITAN features substantial powertrain updates and unique styling for different trim levels. TITAN now also offers standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 across all grade levels.





Every 2020 TITAN is powered by a 5.6-liter Endurance V8 gasoline engine rated at 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. The engine utilizes Nissan's VVEL (Variable Valve Event & Lift) technology, which combines hydraulic-controlled variable valve timing and electronically controlled variable valve lift on the intake side to provide high performance and crisp response.





The engine is mated with a new 9-speed automatic transmission with a larger final gear ratio of 3.692:1– providing more torque at the wheels in a given gear and smoother and faster acceleration. For example, 50 mph to 70 mph acceleration is estimated to have been improved by almost a full second (compared to the previous TITAN equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission). The larger range also means better range coverage for optimal power on standing starts and at cruising speeds. The powertrain feel is more linear through the gears.





Durable off-road performance has also been emphasized, with features such as Hill Descent Control (PRO-4X only), Hill Start Assist, Brake Limited-Slip Differential (BLSD) and electronic locking rear differential.





The 2020 TITAN features an enhanced Off Road Gauge that displays the vehicle's tire angle, relative pitch and roll angles. Without using a gyroscope, a new method was developed to calculate the vehicle's orientation using accelerometer data and calculating the vehicle's G-force. Nissan's new gauge is expected to be the most accurate (versus competition) at higher speeds.





The redesigned TITAN lineup offers three unique grille designs to give the truck TITAN's powerful new look includes a higher degree of differentiation between grade levels – one model with different personas. For example, there are three different grille designs, allowing for more owner customization straight from the factory.





The new headlights produce around 120 percent more light output in low beam than the previous TITAN design, giving the driver a much better view of both ahead and the sides of the road. They are standard on TITAN PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve grades. The available LED fog lights add another 15 degrees of visibility on each side of the TITAN's front end. High Beam Assist, which allows drivers to leave the light stalk in high beam position indefinitely without blinding drivers or pedestrians, is standard on all grades.





Other new exterior items include the front bumper, fog lights, badging and new wheel designs. The new interlocking frame grille and surround is designed to convey strength, boldness and precision while enhancing cooling performance for the 5.6-liter V8 engine.





There are three dynamic new colors among the palette of nine total exterior colors. Color availability is matched specifically to model grades. The new colors are Red Alert, Baja Storm, and Cardinal Red Metallic (premium color). Carryover colors include Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Pearl White TriCoat (premium color), Glacier White and Deep Blue Pearl.





TITAN's standard 8.0-inch center area display is the largest standard screen in the class, while the available Integrated Command Center with 9.0-inch WXGA touchscreen features WXGA resolution – higher than HD. It serves as the gateway to the 2020 TITAN's enhanced next-generation connectivity that includes standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The internal WiFi router allows rear seat passengers to stream their favorite network content (WiFi subscription required, sold separately). Up to six devices can be connected with a connection speed of up to 45Mbps.









