2020 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo US pricing announced

Nissan is updating its offer in the utility segment with the introduction of the new NV200 Compact Cargo. The compact utility van was updated and the 2020 version is on sale now with a starting price of $22,830 USD. The NV200 Compact Cargo is offered in two grades, S and SV, along with a number of option packages that allow buyers to create the exact vehicle for their specific business needs.





For the 2020 model year, the NV200 features a number of enhancements:





- Class-exclusive NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

- A new 7.0–inch color display audio touchscreen – the largest display in segment

- Standard SiriusXM Radio (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately)

- Body-colored front bumper for NV200 S grade (previously black)

- Six cargo area wall-mounted tie-down D-rings for all grades

- Three ceiling-mounted cargo lamps to all grades





Every NV200 Compact Cargo once again offers America's best commercial van warranty, with basic limited warranty coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles. The powertrain limited warranty is also 5 years/100,000 miles.





Powering the front-wheel drive Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is a 131-horsepower 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine matched with an Xtronic transmission. Fuel economy5 is rated at 24 mpg city, along with 26 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.













