2020 Nissan Murano US pricing announced
24 September 2019 05:42:21
Nissan is updating the current generation Murano on the US market. The 2020 version is one sale with a starting price of $31,530 for the Murano S front-wheel drive model.
The 2020 Murano is available in four well-equipped grades: Murano S, Murano SV, Murano SL and Murano Platinum. Each comes equipped with a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC V6 connected to an advanced Xtronic transmission and is available in front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.
Now in its third generation, Murano received a comprehensive refreshening for the 2019 model year, including revised exterior and interior treatments. For 2020, Murano adds expanded availability of Nissan Safety Shield 360 – a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies.
Other enhancements for 2020 include new option package naming and content, along with upgraded standard equipment for Murano SV, SL and Platinum grades. Also added is one new exterior color, Super Black.
