2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo UK pricing announced
11 July 2019 05:18:32
|Tweet
Nissan is expanding its UK performance range with the introduction of a new weapon for circuit lapping. The 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO is now available to order in the UK, priced at £174,995.
Unveiled at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, the 2020 NISMO offers race car-inspired upgrades and tuning improvements.
The 2020 GT-R NISMO is about total balance. New, race-proven turbochargers, improved gearbox shift control, lighter components, reduced overall mass and upgrades to the brakes, wheels and tires contribute to a 2.5-second reduction in lap time around Nissan’s development track, not to mention an improvement of the GT-R’s inherent high speed stability, even at speeds of up to 186 mph.
The car’s new turbochargers are the same ones currently used on the GT3 racecar version of the GT-R. These employ a 10-vane turbine wheel (one fewer vane than the current model), where the vanes are 0.3 millimetres thinner. This accounts for a 14.5% reduction in mass, and therefore inertia (24%), allowing for an increase in transient response.
A revised titanium exhaust system now has a more emphatic – yet not intrusive – tone coming through to the cabin. Handcrafted burnished tips are a signature touch of the lightweight system.
When in R-mode, the improved 6-speed dual-clutch transmission now shifts gears more aggressively and intuitively thanks to a new algorithm for the adaptive shift control (ASC). This selects the best gear for any driving scenario and can especially be felt during braking and approach into a corner, where the driveline feels more precise with faster downshift reactions to help reduce understeer on entry. With engine speed kept at a higher rate thanks to lower gear engagement, acceleration also improves when powering out of a corner.
Alongside the updated GT-R NISMO, a new 2020 Nissan GT-R Track Edition is also introduced, priced from £99,995. Sitting between the GT-R and GT-R NISMO, the Track Edition is offered for the first time with optional carbon ceramic brakes (£7,500).
The design of the 2020 GT-R NISMO has undertaken an evolution. The changes are completely functional, increasing cooling of key areas like the engine bay and brakes, all without negatively affecting the drag coefficient value of 0.26.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1973 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG GTS-IIEngine: LY28 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 314 nm / 231.6 ft lbs @ 6400 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-REngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
McLaren Special Operations 720S unit, sold for record numbers
What started as a customisation program created to rival Lamborghini Ad Personam, is now a record breaker when it comes to selling cars in auctions. McLaren ...
What started as a customisation program created to rival Lamborghini Ad Personam, is now a record breaker when it comes to selling cars in auctions. McLaren ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Faber-Castle celebrates Bentley centenary
Bentley is celebrating this year centenary not only with some special cars, but also with some products that are unique and expensive. Graf von Faber-Castell ...
Bentley is celebrating this year centenary not only with some special cars, but also with some products that are unique and expensive. Graf von Faber-Castell ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...