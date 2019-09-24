2020 Nissan Armada US pricing announced

Nissan is updating its US range with the introduction of the new 2020 Armada. The 2020 Nissan Armada full-size SUV is on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide. For 2020, Armada adds a new 22 inch Wheel Package with 22x8-inch 14-spoke forged aluminum-alloy wheels and 275/50R22 all-season tires. In addition, heated outside mirrors are now standard on all grade levels.





Armada, Nissan's flagship SUV, is designed for full-size family adventures on and off-road – with seating for up to eight occupants and ample, flexible cargo space. With its 5.6-liter Endurance V8 with best-in-class1 standard 390 horsepower, Armada also offers best-in-class standard 8,500-pound towing capacity in both 4WD and 2WD configurations.





The 2020 Armada is available in a choice of four grade levels – SV, SL, Platinum and Platinum Reserve – and in 4x2 or 4x4 drive configurations.





Among the many advanced technology systems available for 2020 is the standard Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM), which uses a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle to project a clear image onto an LCD monitor built into the standard rearview mirror. A switch located at the bottom of the mirror allows the driver to access either the traditional rearview mirror system or the Intelligent Rear View Mirror.





Armada's extensive suite of available advanced safety and convenience systems includes Intelligent Distance Control (I-DC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning/Intelligent Lane Intervention (LDW/I-LI), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Intelligent Back-up Intervention (I-BI), Remote Engine Start System5, Family Entertainment System and Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM).





Four option packages are offered, including the Driver Package, Premium Package, Captain's Chairs Package and 22 inch Wheel Package.





Prices for the 2020 Nissan Armada in the SV 4x2 configuration is $47,100 USD.













