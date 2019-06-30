2020 Nissan Altima US pricing announced
30 June 2019 10:37:37
Nissan is updating its US range with the introduction of the new and refreshed Altima, the 2020 version. On sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide, the 2020 Altima has a starting price of $24,100 for the Altima S front-wheel drive grade and $25,450 for Altima S with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. Both come equipped with a standard 2.5-liter engine.
The 2020 Altima is also available with Nissan’s advanced 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine (front-wheel drive only). The starting price for the Altima VC-T SR is $29,750. All 2020 Altima models are equipped with a next-generation Xtronic transmission.
Enhancements for the new model year include the addition of Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard for the Altima SR. Also new is the Driver Assist Package for the Altima S grade – making Safety Shield 360 technology standard or available across the entire 2020 Altima lineup.
Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist and is standard on Altima SR, SV, SL and Platinum grades for 2020 and optionally available on Altima S grade.
Other changes include the addition of a mirror memory function to the Platinum grade and Piano Black interior finishers to SV, SL and Platinum grade levels.
The 2020 Altima’s expressive exterior design is lower, longer and wider than the previous generation with a highly balanced, aggressive stance that includes available 19-inch wheels and tires. Key interior features range from standard power driver’s seat to a selection of audio and infotainment choices, including a Bose® Premium Audio system with nine speakers.
