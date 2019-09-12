Home » News » Mitsubishi » 2020 Mitsubishi ASX launched in the UK
2020 Mitsubishi ASX launched in the UK
12 September 2019 12:02:51
Mitsubishi is updating its presence in the compact segment with the introduction of a refreshed version of the ASX. The model is on the market for a long time, and now has the chance to appeal to more customers with the 2020 version.
The 2020 Mitsubishi ASX adopts the chunkier design language of the rest of the range, while the new 2.0-litre engine means there is better performance and increased refinement compared to the outgoing version. There are also significant interior changes and the addition of extra safety features.
The revisions are also certain to add to its popularity with UK drivers – the ASX being Mitsubishi Motors in the UK’s third best-selling passenger car with 22.6 per cent of its overall car sales during the past nine years.
Priced from £20,295, the new 2020 Mitsubishi ASX is available in a choice of two new trim levels – Dynamic and Exceed – both which provide a high standard specification.
The new car comes with new rear bumpers and new LED rear light clusters, new design complimented by new colours – Red Diamond and Oak Brown and new 18-inch alloy wheels on all versions.
Inside, the ASX comes with new eight-inch touchscreen Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) system
DAB, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, integrated TomTom satnav standard on Exceed, new seat fabrics (Dynamic), new leather trim (Exceed) plus piano black and silver accents and new black headlining.
New 2.0-litre MIVEC petrol engine is producing 150hp and 195Nm. Front-wheel drive version with five-speed manual or four-wheel drive combined with CVT automatic transmission. The CVT offers six-speed Sports mode with paddle shifters.
