2020 Mazda CX-9 updates announced

Mazda CX-9 is on the market for some time now. In order to increase the appeal, Mazda is updating the current CX-9, the flagship midsize crossover.





The performance of the 2020 CX-9 has also been enhanced. The turbocharged Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine equipped on all CX-9 models now delivers a robust 320 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane gasoline (310 lb-ft of torque on 87 octane gasoline); an increase of 10 lb-ft of torque on the outgoing model year. The turbocharged engine is rated to deliver up to 250 horsepower on 93 octane gasoline (227 horsepower on 87 octane gasoline) and is paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission.





Mazda’s predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive is standard in CX-9 Signature and available on all other trim levels. When paired with i-Activ all-wheel drive, the 2020 CX-9 is the first Mazda vehicle offered with the all-new off-road traction assist feature. Replacing the traction control button, this feature can potentially help the driver when adventuring on uneven terrain. When the diagonal wheels lose traction, off-road traction assist will stop reducing the engine torque and increases the brake force on the wheels without traction. This transfers power to the wheels still on the ground to help allow the vehicle to regain traction and continue the drive. G-Vectoring Control Plus is also standard for 2020 and further improves the steering response to help the driver and all occupants have a smooth, premium driving experience.





The 2020 Mazda CX-9 Sport continues to expand its premium value, with new standard features such as heated front cloth seats, power driver’s seat with lumbar support, Gray Metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated outside mirrors, automatic on/off headlights and High Beam Control. Mazda’s full suite of i-Activsense safety features are now standard with includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist to Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Other standard features include a seven-inch Mazda Connect ™ infotainment screen, LED headlights and taillights, one-touch front and rear power windows, rear privacy glass, three-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing, rearview camera, keyless entry and push-button start.





Moving up to the CX-9 Touring adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, leather-trimmed seats, power adjustable passenger seats, power liftgate with adjustable height and a second-row center armrest with storage, cup holders and two USB charging ports. CX-9 Touring is the first Mazda vehicle to offer the all-new nine-inch, full-color touchscreen display. New-for-2020 features include Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry and Start System with next generation key fob design and second-row power slide and tilt capabilities.





Optionally available, CX-9 Touring Premium Package equips two new USB charging ports in the third row, a power moonroof, Bose premium 12-speaker audio system, SiriusXM with a three-month trial subscription, LED fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors and second-row retractable sunshades.





An all-new option for CX-9 Touring Premium Package and Grand Touring are second-row captain’s chairs. This configuration provides second-row occupants with armrests and ample space to enjoy the ride. Two USB charging ports and cupholders are integrated into backside of the front center console. This execution allows second-row occupants convenient access to these features while also providing a seamless passthrough to the third row. The CX-9 Grand Touring upgrades to heated second-row captain’s chairs, with the heating controls also found on the backside of the front center console for easy access.





The 2020 CX-9 includes prepaid maintenance plan for two years or 30,000 miles.













