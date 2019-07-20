2020 Mazda 2 unveiled with more tech

Mazda has decided come with a modified Mazda 2 on the market. For now, the mini model is available only into the Japanese market, but according to the press release, the version will arrive in Europe in the first part of 2020.





On the design side you will notice a new radiator grille, more chrome, special wheels and a different rear bumper. Inside the cabin, Mazda sais it has modified the seats, the steering wheel can be a heated one, while the infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.





Also, Mazda updated the safety pack which now includes a Lane Keeping Assist System and a Traffic Sign Recognitions function. There is also a 360 degree monitor system and adaptive LED headlights.





The G-Vectoring System was improved while under the bonnet Europeans will have a choice of a petrol unit with 75 HP or 90 HP. There is an optional automatic six-speed transmission for the 90 HP version. All the manual versions will get a mild-hybrid system.

