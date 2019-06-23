2020 Lexus GX460, new updates in the US
23 June 2019 16:58:02
Lexus is offering an updated GX460 in the US to better appeal its premium clients looking for a capable SUV. The 2020 version of the GX wears an updated signature spindle grille. Flanking the grille are new standard Premium triple-beam LED headlamps. The available Sport Design Package puts an extra touch on the luxury SUV with special details, such as an exclusive lower grille surround, rear valence, side mirrors, matte black exhaust tip, scarlet taillamps and 19-inch alloy wheels with a Gunmetal Metallic finish.
GX 460 can go from a short work commute in the city, to a long family vacation deep in the Rocky Mountains. The standard engine is a 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V8 producing 329 lb.-ft. of peak torque. Combine that with a 6,500-lb. towing capacity, and you’ve got an ideal boat hauler. Towing is aided with Trailer Sway Control, a function of the Vehicle Stability Control that enhances straight-line tracking.
Available features include a wood and leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, crafted exclusively with hand-selected materials. The GX’s available semi-aniline leather is dyed completely through, unlike most leathers with conventional surface dyes. New for 2020, Premium and Luxury grades are equipped with an elegant Gray Sapele wood with aluminum trim.
The GX comes in seven vibrant exterior colors: Starfire Pearl, Atomic Silver, Nebula Gray Pearl, Nightfall Mica, Fire Agate Pearl, Black Onyx and Claret Mica. The GX interior is available in the following four colors: Black, Sepia, Ecru, and all-new Rioja Red with black headliner.
Enhancing GX’s already capable skillset when the pavement ends is the all-new Off-Road Package that’s available on Luxury grade. The package offers proven off-road technologies such as Lexus’ Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitors with driver and passenger cameras; transmission cooler; fuel tank protector; Crawl Control; and Multi-Terrain Select.
