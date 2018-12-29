Home » News » Land Rover » 2020 Land Rover Defender - new teaser pictures
2020 Land Rover Defender - new teaser pictures
29 December 2018 06:39:36
|Tweet
Land Rover has had a special Christmas gift for us: new teaser pictures with the upcoming 2020 Land Rover Defender model. More than that we have some great news for the US fans: the car will also be available in the United States, as well as Canada, starting in 2020.
"On behalf of Land Rover and our retailers, we are proud to announce the voices of American and Canadian customers have been heard: the all-new Defender will be for sale here starting in 2020. This announcement is a holiday gift to our Defender fans in North America and a hint of what’s to come in the New Year”, said Kim McCullough, Vice President of Marketing at JLR North America.
Land Rover has put some prototypes into the wild in order to test the off-road capabilities of the car, but some Defenders were also spot on the public roads. According to the British car manufacturer, the car will get the boxy design that we have been used to, but it will feature some unique lines in order to attract even more customers.
Accordin to Jaguar Land Rover officials, the company needs to sell about 100.000 units per year. And this is will be a challenge for the Defender judging by the fact that in the last year of sale, the Defender managed to get a litte more than 20.000 units around the Globe.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA - teaser picture
That 90s again: BMW E30 M3 face to face with Audi RS2
2019 Toyota Supra - leaked pictures
-
Watch this Nissan Juke transformed into a snowmobile will hit the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show
Porsche Macan S facelift spiced-up by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
Related Specs
2007 Maybach 62 S Landaulet StudyEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs @ 2000-4000 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Infiniti to reveal new electric crossover at NAIAS
Infiniti is one of the car manufacturers who showed us lots of concepts in the past few years, and will do so even next year in Detroit. ...
Infiniti is one of the car manufacturers who showed us lots of concepts in the past few years, and will do so even next year in Detroit. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Passat is best sold sedan in the mid-size segment
Golf is not Volkswagen's only best-seller. The Passat is also one of the best cars Volkswagen has ever sold. Originally launched in 1973, it is now sold ...
Golf is not Volkswagen's only best-seller. The Passat is also one of the best cars Volkswagen has ever sold. Originally launched in 1973, it is now sold ...
Gadgets
Jaguar Land Rover automatic door opening
Every year, car manufacturers are easing the access inside the vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover has one of the most advanced technologies when it comes to ...
Every year, car manufacturers are easing the access inside the vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover has one of the most advanced technologies when it comes to ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...