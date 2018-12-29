2020 Land Rover Defender - new teaser pictures

Land Rover has had a special Christmas gift for us: new teaser pictures with the upcoming 2020 Land Rover Defender model. More than that we have some great news for the US fans: the car will also be available in the United States, as well as Canada, starting in 2020.





"On behalf of Land Rover and our retailers, we are proud to announce the voices of American and Canadian customers have been heard: the all-new Defender will be for sale here starting in 2020. This announcement is a holiday gift to our Defender fans in North America and a hint of what’s to come in the New Year”, said Kim McCullough, Vice President of Marketing at JLR North America.





Land Rover has put some prototypes into the wild in order to test the off-road capabilities of the car, but some Defenders were also spot on the public roads. According to the British car manufacturer, the car will get the boxy design that we have been used to, but it will feature some unique lines in order to attract even more customers.





Accordin to Jaguar Land Rover officials, the company needs to sell about 100.000 units per year. And this is will be a challenge for the Defender judging by the fact that in the last year of sale, the Defender managed to get a litte more than 20.000 units around the Globe.

Tags: 2020 defender, 2020 land rover defender, defender, land rover defender

Posted in Land Rover, New Vehicles