2020 Kia Mohave first official pictures

The second generation Kia Mohave is here. The new model was previewed during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show at the end of March by the Masterpiece Concept car.





And the production car looks very close to the prototype design. The four-point LED headlights are borrowed directly from the concept car and also the radiator grille. The name of the model is written big on the tailgate and it also comes with four big exhaust pipes.





More than that we don't see any Kia badges on this car, which mean the Asian car manufacturer is trying to do something similar as Ford did with the Mustang.





For now we don't have any technical details, but the V6 badge on the back suggests it has the same turbodiesel engine as the current model which deliver 256 horsepower and 560 Nm peak of torque.

Tags: 2020 kia mohave, 2020 mohave, kia, kia mohave

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles