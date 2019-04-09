2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition is sold-out

Jeep fans were not so happy when the brand decided to transform the wrangler in a pick-up truck. The Gladiator is just a body version of the Wrangler, but even so the clients are happier then the fans. And there is proof to that.





The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition has sold out in the limited pre-order opportunity. The unique Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition was offered for pre-order to the general public on Jeep 4x4 Day, April 4. The pre-order process, including selecting a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition and connecting with a dealer, allowed buyers to start the ordering process online through a dedicated Jeep Gladiator Concierge.





“There has been significant interest in the all-new Jeep Gladiator since it was first revealed late last year,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “This was made further evident by the incredible response of the 4,190 soon-to-be Gladiator Launch Edition owners, who pre-ordered their vehicles yesterday. The response has inspired both us at the Jeep brand and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway. So, while the details are still to come, we plan to ‘pay it forward’ together in a special way with Noah in May during Military Appreciation Month.”





Consumers who pre-ordered a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model are now exclusively eligible to enter the “Find Your Freedom” contest, where they will have the opportunity to win what Gladiator offers: Jeep Freedom. More specifically, one person can win one-year’s salary of $100,000, so they can take the time off to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle of pursuing any outdoor adventure. To enter, they will submit their personal “Gladiator” video to be judged by the Jeep brand along with wounded warrior and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway, who will choose the winner.





The all-new Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will feature unique wheels and interior accents, as well as a “One of 4,190” forged aluminum tailgate badge. The number is a tribute to Toledo, Ohio, and its 419 area code where both Gladiator and the Jeep Wrangler are assembled.









Tags: jeep, jeep gladiator, jeep gladiator launch edition, new jeep gladiator, jeep gladiator order

Posted in Jeep, New Vehicles