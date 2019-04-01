2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition available in US

When Jeep launched the gladiator, some fans were shocked. A pick-up truck based on Wrangler? Maybe not such a good idea. But Jeep believes in its potential. So, in order to celebrate its arrival in Jeep showrooms this spring, a limited-run Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model will be made available to customers who take advantage of a special one-day-only online preorder opportunity.





The unique Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will only be offered for preorder on Jeep 4x4 Day, April 4, at Jeep.com. The preorder process, including selecting a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition, estimating trade-in and connecting with dealer, can be completed online through the dedicated Jeep Gladiator Concierge.





The all-new Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will come with unique wheels and interior accents, as well as a “One of 4,190” forged aluminum tailgate badge. The number is a tribute to Toledo, Ohio, and its 419 area code where both Gladiator and the Jeep Wrangler are assembled. Gladiator Launch Edition will be limited to 4,190 units in the U.S.





Consumers who preorder a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model will be exclusively eligible to enter the “Find Your Freedom” contest, where they will have the opportunity to win what Gladiator offers: Jeep Freedom. More specifically, they can win one-year’s salary of $100,000, so they can take the time off to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle of pursuing any outdoor adventure. To enter, they will submit their personal “Gladiator” video to be judged by the Jeep brand along with wounded warrior and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway, who will choose the winner.





Joining the Gladiator lineup for a limited run, the Launch Edition features a unique forged aluminum tailgate badge, 17-inch Mid Gloss Black aluminum wheels, 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires, a wrapped instrument panel mid-bolster painted in Monaco silver and black leather seats with red accent stitching.

Available in Black, Bright White, Billet Silver Metallic, Firecracker Red and Granite Crystal Metallic, the Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a body-color hard top and fender flares. Standard features include LED head and taillights, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a nine-speaker Alpine premium sound system, keyless entry, Forward Facing TrailCam camera, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, Advanced Brake Assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Trail Rail Cargo Management System, spray-in bedliner and Trailer Tow. Gladiator Rubicon models are capable of towing 7,000 lbs.

The Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, and a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission.









