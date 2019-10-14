Home » News » Miscellaneous » 2020 Isuzu D-Max officially unveiled in Thailand
2020 Isuzu D-Max officially unveiled in Thailand
14 October 2019 15:52:48
Isuzu D-Max is one of the bestselling pick-up trucks in Europe or Asia. In America, the car isn't available to order, but this doesn't mean that the Japanese car manufacturer can't have success.
Now, the Chevy-Colorado-based truck gets a full-model update for the first time in eight years. On the outside we see some slightly modifications like: headlights with bi-LED projectors, LED taillights, an integrated rear bumper and some slightly minor twkeas on the front bumper.
The car will be available as a Regular Cab, Space Cab, or Crew Cab model. Inside the cabin, customers will find a 9 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and some soft materials. There is a six speed manual transmission or an automatic gearbox.
Customers will be able to choose from a rear wheel drive variant or a full 4x4 version. Under the hood is a 3.0 liter turbodiesel engine which can deliver 188 horsepower and 450 Nm peak of torque. Later, customers will also have a choice of a 1.9-liter RZ4E turbodiesel four-pot, but for now we do not have any details.
