2020 Hyundai Tucson N Line has some sporty accents and new mild-hybrid engine

Hyundai has unveiled the all-new Tucson N Line. As a sporty version, the South-Koreean SUV will get some revised exterior details, a more aggresive interior and also some technical upgrades.





On the outside we can see larger 19 inch aloy wheels which are complemented by the side mirror caps and the roof-mounted rear spoiler which are finished in black. Customers will also get some dark mesh pattern from the front grille and some chromed black accents. The LED DRLs are all new.





Inside the cabin there are new sporty seats, a sport steering wheel and some red stitchings. On the technological side, we have stiffer suspensions and a revised direction.





Under the hood, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson N Line can be ordered with one petrol unit and two diesel engines. The petrol motor has 1.6 liter and delivers 177 horsepower. On the diesel side we have a premiere: the 1.6 CRDi is now available with a mild-hybrid 48V system. The engine delivers 136 horsepower. The top of the range is a 2.0 liter diesel engine rated at 185 horsepower.

