Home » News » Hyundai » 2020 Hyundai Tucson N Line has some sporty accents and new mild-hybrid engine
2020 Hyundai Tucson N Line has some sporty accents and new mild-hybrid engine
24 March 2019 07:43:02
|Tweet
Hyundai has unveiled the all-new Tucson N Line. As a sporty version, the South-Koreean SUV will get some revised exterior details, a more aggresive interior and also some technical upgrades.
On the outside we can see larger 19 inch aloy wheels which are complemented by the side mirror caps and the roof-mounted rear spoiler which are finished in black. Customers will also get some dark mesh pattern from the front grille and some chromed black accents. The LED DRLs are all new.
Inside the cabin there are new sporty seats, a sport steering wheel and some red stitchings. On the technological side, we have stiffer suspensions and a revised direction.
Under the hood, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson N Line can be ordered with one petrol unit and two diesel engines. The petrol motor has 1.6 liter and delivers 177 horsepower. On the diesel side we have a premiere: the 1.6 CRDi is now available with a mild-hybrid 48V system. The engine delivers 136 horsepower. The top of the range is a 2.0 liter diesel engine rated at 185 horsepower.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
New Hyundai Sonata to feature new platform
After we saw the first images of the new Sonata, Hyundai is offering new details on the mid-sized sedan. The Korean car manufacturer has announced that ...
After we saw the first images of the new Sonata, Hyundai is offering new details on the mid-sized sedan. The Korean car manufacturer has announced that ...
Market News
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Various News
Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva
2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something ...
2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something ...
Motorsports
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
Videos
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...