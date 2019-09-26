2020 Ford Transit launched in UK

Ford is updating its utility range in the UK with the introduction of the new Transit model. More than 4,600 upgraded components alongside advanced powertrain and driver assistance technologies contribute to a new Ford Transit that can carry more, uses less fuel and is easier to drive and operate.





Enhanced versions of Ford’s sophisticated EcoBlue diesel powertrains help reduce operating costs by delivering up to seven per cent fuel efficiency improvements, with up to a further eight per cent fuel saving offered by Transit’s new EcoBlue Hybrid powertrains – the first 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to be introduced to the segment.





Advanced driver assistance technologies help drivers park hands-free, stay within speed limits and avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions in busy urban environments.





Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine has been further optimised to deliver fuel savings of up to seven per cent according to Ford data based on a WLTP real-world driving cycle. Equipped with Ford’s six-speed manual gearbox, the new Transit delivers CO2 emissions from 143g/km and fuel efficiency up to 40.9mpg*





Enhanced fuel efficiency is supported by an upgraded fuel injection system that increases peak pressure to 2,200bar for more efficient combustion. To reduce friction within the engine, new steel pistons feature a slimmer skirt design than the out-going cast-aluminium design. A variable-flow oil pump reduces parasitic losses by adapting oil delivery to demand.





The new Transit expands the existing range of 105PS, 130PS and 170PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue power ratings with the addition of a new 185PS variant that delivers 415Nm of torque. All ratings benefit from an enhanced turbocharger design that helps to deliver a broader spread of torque across a wider speed range than before.





From spring 2020, in addition to the six-speed automatic gearbox already available on front-wheel drive models, rear-wheel drive Transits will be available with Ford’s efficient and responsive 10-speed automatic transmission featuring Adaptive Shift Scheduling.





For the first time, Transit drivers will be able to choose from Selectable Drive Modes to match driving performance to conditions: all drivetrains feature Normal and Eco Mode. In addition, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models benefit from Slippery Mode to aid traction on surfaces including ice and snow, and all-wheel drive variants feature Mud/Rut Mode. Rear-wheel drive models fitted with an automatic transmission offer Tow/Haul Mode for smooth power delivery when towing large trailers.





Transit’s towing ability is also further improved. Up to 7,000kg gross train mass enables up to 3,500kg towing capability for 170PS and 185 PS 350GVM rear-wheel drive derivatives.





