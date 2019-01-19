2020 Ford Mondeo facelift is here and it has a Hybrid Wagon version

Even though Ford unveiled a few years ago a revised verison of the Fusion in the US, the european public is getting these days an updated Mondeo (basically, the same car).





On the deisgn side, the 2020 Ford Mondeo facelift will come with a revised grille radiator, new LED fog lights, modified side skirts and a chrome bar at the back. There is also a new design for the stop lights. Ford will also come with new exterior colors and new design for the wheels.





Inside the cabin there are some slightly modifications, more of the being on the finishing parts.





But the most important thing is that Mondeo Wagon will get a hybrid version. It has the same 2.0 liter petrol engine and an electric motor that can deliver a total of 187 horsepower. According to Ford the fuel consumption of this version is just 4.4 liters per 100 kilometers.





Ford is also updating the diesel engine lineup. The old TDCi unit is replaced by the new 2.0 EcoBlue unit in three power versions: 120 HP, 150 HP and 190 HP. Also, Ford will ditch the double clutch Powershit transmission for a conventional one with eight speeds instead of six.

