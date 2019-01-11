2020 Ford Explorer updates detailed
11 January 2019 06:49:06
Ford updated one of its most important models on the UK market: the Explorer. The 2020 model comes with a complete redesign and a broad line-up, showcased at a special reveal event for employees, fans, dealers, suppliers, government officials and media today at Ford Field in Detroit.
Improved off-road capability comes courtesy of intelligent four-wheel drive and an available new Terrain Management System that features seven drive modes. Powertrain offerings include a 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6 projected to produce 365 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque using 93-octane gas, making this the most powerful Explorer ever. The Explorer lineup now features standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum models.
The all-new Explorer comes packed with more than a dozen new standard features for only $400 more over the previous model. Standard features include a power liftgate, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with all-new 10-speed transmission, 8-inch digital touch screen with SYNC 3, FordPass Connect Wi-Fi service for up to 10 devices and more.
The all-new Explorer introduces available Active Park Assist 2.0. The class-exclusive feature – standard on Explorer Platinum – allows the driver to park in a parallel or perpendicular spot with a touch of a button without having to work the steering wheel, gear shifter, gas pedal or brake pedal. Available reverse brake assist, also standard on Platinum, uses radar and ultrasonic sensors to detect an object in Explorer’s path, and can apply the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision when the vehicle is backing up at a low speed – such as when exiting a driveway.
Other available Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies include Evasive Steering Assist, which provides steering support to help avoid a collision; and Post-Impact Braking provides braking after a collision to lessen injury and damage caused by a secondary crash event.
Explorer features an available 10.1-inch touch screen mounted in portrait configuration on the center stack. Navigation maps can fill the entire screen for easy viewing, or split the space with audio information. The screen uses capacitive glass comparable to what consumers are accustomed to on smartphones and tablets, providing a quicker, more responsive interaction with the updated SYNC 3 system.
The powerful new engine lineup features a pair of EcoBoost entries – a 2.3-liter turbocharged I-4 that comes standard on base, XLT and Limited models, and a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that powers Explorer Platinum. The reinvigorated 2.3-liter engine is projected to produce 300 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque, with improved performance over the outgoing Explorer equipped with the same engine.
Explorer comes standard with 18-inch painted aluminum wheels, but across the lineup drivers can opt for one of seven wheel designs, including 21-inch premium aluminum wheels available on Platinum models. Other Platinum differentiators include door handles with satin aluminum insert, liftgate appliqué, lower bodyside cladding insert, roof-rack side rails and a unique grille with satin aluminum finish.
