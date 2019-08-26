2020 Chevrolet Bolt will have an increased range
26 August 2019 17:15:03
Chevrolet is making important changes to the current generation Bolt, its full electric car, sharing the same platform with the Opel Ampera-e.
Starting with model year 2020, the Bolt EV will offer a remarkable EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge1, a 21-mile increase over previous model years.
To achieve this notable range increase, Chevrolet’s battery engineering team improved the energy of the cell electrodes by making small but impactful changes to the cell chemistry. This innovative thinking allowed the team to implement the range increase without needing to change the physical battery pack and the way it is integrated into the vehicle structure.
Currently original purchasers of new Bolt EVs have access to Chevrolet’s exclusive Energy Assist feature through the myChevrolet mobile app2. Energy Assist allows customers to view and search for charging stations, plan a trip with multiple waypoints and charging stops, monitor their route, and receive alerts if their destination becomes unreachable. Last year, the myChevrolet mobile app2 was updated to enable smartphone projection of the Energy Assist feature to the vehicle’s infotainment system via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for drivers with model year 2017 or newer Bolt EVs.
The 2020 Bolt EV will arrive in dealerships later this year with a starting price of $37,495. Additional updates include two new exterior colors: Cayenne Orange Metallic (additional cost option) and Oasis Blue.
