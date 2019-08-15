2020 BMW 330e Plug-In Hybrid delivers 292 HP in Sport mode
15 August 2019 03:53:46
|Tweet
BMW has published the first pictures and details of the new 2020 330e Plug-in Hybrid version. Under the hood of the German car is the same 2.0 liter petrol unit which delivers 184 horsepower which is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission that has integrated an electric motor with 113 HP.
In total, the plug-in hybrid system delivers 292 horsepower when the Sport mode is activated (this amount of power will be available fotr 10 seconds).
The BMW 330e can go from not to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 143 mph. In Hybrid mode, the car has a top speed of 110 km/h, while in Electric mode, the top speed is electronically limited to 140 km/h.
Thanks to a 12 kWh battery pack, the car will be able to travel between 59 to 66 kilometers. The new BMW 330e is already available to order.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Rolls Royce Ghost Zenith Collection unveiled
Dacia Duster TCe 100 engine now available
McLaren GT created by MSO and showcased at Pebble Beach
-
2019 Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 already available in UK
Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie make US debut
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Related Specs
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2002 BMW 330Ci ClubsportEngine: Inline-6, Power: 172.3 kw / 231.1 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...