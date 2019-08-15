2020 BMW 330e Plug-In Hybrid delivers 292 HP in Sport mode

BMW has published the first pictures and details of the new 2020 330e Plug-in Hybrid version. Under the hood of the German car is the same 2.0 liter petrol unit which delivers 184 horsepower which is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission that has integrated an electric motor with 113 HP.





In total, the plug-in hybrid system delivers 292 horsepower when the Sport mode is activated (this amount of power will be available fotr 10 seconds).





The BMW 330e can go from not to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 143 mph. In Hybrid mode, the car has a top speed of 110 km/h, while in Electric mode, the top speed is electronically limited to 140 km/h.





Thanks to a 12 kWh battery pack, the car will be able to travel between 59 to 66 kilometers. The new BMW 330e is already available to order.

