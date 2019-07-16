2020 Acura MDX and MDX Hybrid US pricing announced

Acura is stepping into new horizons with its new generation of hybrid cars. The 2020 versions of the MDX and MDX Sport Hybrid are on sale at Acura dealerships across the US with a starting price of $44,400 and $52,900. As the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time, the MDX in 2018 posted a seventh straight year of sales exceeding 50,000 units, something no other 3-row model in segment can match, and continues to outsell key competitors in 2019.





The 2020 MDX includes base, Tech and Advance package options, with optional Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive technology, which is one of the most capable and sophisticated torque-vectoring AWD systems in the marketplace. The popular MDX A-Spec, includes a comprehensive list of appearance upgrades, including unique exterior styling, high-contrast seat and door panel stitching and contrasting front seat side garnishes.





Also featured on the 2020 MDX are front passenger seats with standard 4-way power lumbar adjustments, a "walk through" second-row seat configuration on Technology and Entertainment packages, and a trim-exclusive matching wood center console available on the MDX Advance Package.





The 2020 MDX is powered by a 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC 24-valve V6 engine with 290 peak horsepower (SAE net) and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque (SAE net), mated to a quick-shifting and highly refined 9-speed automatic transmission.





The MDX Sport Hybrid's 3.0-liter, i-VTEC V6 engine and three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-All Wheel Drive system delivers decisive power and control as well as instant torque. While turning out 321 total system horsepower and 289 lb.-ft. of combined system torque, all MDX Sport Hybrids earn an impressive EPA combined fuel economy rating of 27 mpg. An advanced 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) – a feature closely related to the NSX supercar's 9-speed DCT – is offered as standard equipment. The MDX Sport Hybrid's electric SH-AWD system operates independently of the gasoline engine, with the two rear-mounted electric motors dynamically apportioning torque directly to the left and right rear wheels.





Offered in a Technology and Advanced package, the Tech Package models include seating for seven, while the range-topping Advance Package incorporates a 6-passenger interior configuration with second-row captain's chairs and a large second-row center console in place of a three-occupant bench seat.









