Home » News » Volkswagen » 2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift details emerge
2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift details emerge
7 February 2019 17:47:04
|Tweet
After it introduced a major facelift for the US version of the Passat, Volkswagen is focussing also on the European model. The new version of the car, a midlife facelift, will be unveiled during this year Geneva Motor Show. Pre-sales will start in the first countries in May. The market launch will take place in September (Germany).
“Travel Assist” is celebrating its world premiere in the Passat. Making a parallel debut with saloon and estate versions, the Passat will be the first Volkswagen that is capable of partially automated driving at any speed (0 to 210 km/h) with this new IQ.DRIVE system. In addition, the new Passat will also be the first brand model worldwide with a capacitive steering wheel. This detects touch by the driver, providing an interactive interface to systems such as Travel Assist.
Another new feature in the Passat is “Emergency Steering Assist”, which increases safety when performing evasive manoeuvres by means of braking interventions. The new, interactive “IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights” turn night into day – this is an innovative light technology that has been exclusively available for the current Touareg so far.
The third generation of the Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3) also has its debut alongside the new Passat. App Connect – the interface for integrating smartphone apps – therefore offers wireless integration of iPhone apps via Apple CarPlay™ for the first time at Volkswagen. If desired, the Passat can from now on be permanently online via MIB3, because the new Infotainment systems come with an integrated SIM card as standard.
As well as improved navigation-related services with real-time information, this encompasses new technologies and offers, music streaming services, Internet radio, natural (online-based) voice control, seamless use of “Volkswagen We” online services and future cloud-based portable vehicle settings. It will also be possible to use the first smartphones as a “mobile key” for opening and starting the Passat.
The MIB3 is closely integrated with the new Digital Cockpit. The digital instruments have been considerably enhanced compared to the previous system (Active Info Display). The enhanced high-contrast graphics display is clear and high-quality. The range of functions has been lifted to a whole new level. Three different display configurations can now be customised via the new multifunction steering wheel with just one button.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2007 Volkswagen Passat R36Engine: 15 Degree Cast Iron V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in Geneva
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Various News
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...