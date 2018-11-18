2019 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro available for US
18 November 2018 15:53:06
Along the new SX Package, Toyota Tundra is now available with a package that is loved among those who like to go really hard off-roading: TRD Pro.
The Tundra TRD Pro is back in 2019 and better than ever. Fitted with new Fox 2.5-inch front shocks and TRD-tuned springs that provide an additional 2 inches of front lift, the Tundra TRD Pro is ready to tackle the trails thanks to additional front wheel travel that is increased more than 1.5 inches. Out back, 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks feature piggyback reservoirs to ensure consistent damping performance in the toughest terrain. The suspension changes net increased rear wheel travel of more than 2 inches.
Tundra TRD Pro gets new Rigid Industries LED fog lights for improved visibility on and off the highway. A new TOYOTA grille is found up front, along with a new hood scoop that adds to Tundra’s brawny front end. New 18-inch BBS forged-aluminum, five-spoke satin black wheels are featured on the Tundra, which reduce un-sprung mass 3.35 lbs. per wheel (13.4 lbs. total) to improve cornering response and overall ride quality. The new wheels are fitted with Michelin P275/65R18 all-terrain tires.
Outside, black badging is featured throughout, and TRD Pro is stamped on the bed’s rear quarter panels. Inside, TRD Pro logos garnish the driver and front passenger leather seats, while red stitching accents the dash, seats and armrests. Moonroof is also standard for 2019. TRD Pro floor mats, shift knob and a center-console emblem help complete the distinctive look. Providing added growl on the highway and the trail is a dual TRD Pro exhaust, which is fitted with new Black Chrome exhaust tips. A TRD Pro 1/4-inch skid plate sporting signature red Toyota lettering is found underneath the front end.
Tundra TRD Pro is available in CrewMax only and will be offered in three colors that include Super White, Midnight Black Metallic and the exclusive TRD Pro color Voodoo Blue.
