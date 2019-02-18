2019 Toyota Supra starts at 52.500 GBP

Toyota has published the price list for the all-new Supra. In the UK, the Japanese sports car has a starting price of 52.500 GBP. This amount of money is for the base-spec 3.0 liter model, while the top-sped A90 edition will cost 56.945 GBP.





For now, on the European market, Toyota will only offer the 3.0 liter petrol unit rated at 335 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. Each car will be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission which sends the power to the rear wheels.





The not to 100 km/h is done in 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Each car will come with an active differential which is operated by a dedicated control unit.





This special system monitors everything from steering to throttle response and brake impulse.

Tags: supra, toyota, toyota supra, toyota supra price

