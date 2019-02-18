2019 Toyota Supra starts at 52.500 GBP
18 February 2019 13:07:21
|Tweet
Toyota has published the price list for the all-new Supra. In the UK, the Japanese sports car has a starting price of 52.500 GBP. This amount of money is for the base-spec 3.0 liter model, while the top-sped A90 edition will cost 56.945 GBP.
For now, on the European market, Toyota will only offer the 3.0 liter petrol unit rated at 335 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. Each car will be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission which sends the power to the rear wheels.
The not to 100 km/h is done in 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Each car will come with an active differential which is operated by a dedicated control unit.
This special system monitors everything from steering to throttle response and brake impulse.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Toyota MR2 VM180 ZagatoN/A, Power: 112.9 kw / 151.4 bhpN/A
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Toyota A-BAT ConceptEngine: Inline-4 w/Hybrid Synergy DriveN/AN/A
1996 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST185Engine: 3S GTE Inline-4, Power: 220.0 kw / 295 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 459 nm / 338.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1982 Toyota Celica SupraEngine: Inline 6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 210.0 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Lagonda All-Terrain Concept to be unveiled in Geneva
This year Geneva Motor Show will saw the debut of a new Lagonda concept. Following the successful relaunch of Lagonda as the world’s first luxury zero ...
This year Geneva Motor Show will saw the debut of a new Lagonda concept. Following the successful relaunch of Lagonda as the world’s first luxury zero ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Market News
Mitsubishi L200, the most popular pick-up sold in UK
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
Gadgets
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Various News
Vauxhall Combo Van and Life get new range of accesories
Vauxhall wants to offer more opportunities for its UK clients and readies some accessories for the Combo. In both its variants, the Life and the Van. ...
Vauxhall wants to offer more opportunities for its UK clients and readies some accessories for the Combo. In both its variants, the Life and the Van. ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...