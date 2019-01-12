Home » News » Toyota » 2019 Toyota Supra leaked video

2019 Toyota Supra leaked video

12 January 2019 16:21:11

The new generation Toyota Supra will be officially unveiled during the 2019 Detroit Motor Show, the event which will kick off in January 14th.

But the guys from Toyota Mexic have made a big mistake and published a short presentation video with the new Supra. The video was removed from the account but the fans managed to save it and now it is on YouTube.

As a result, you can see the exterior details of the new Supra with a few hours ahead of the official unveiling. 

Until now we do know that the most powerful version of the Supra will get a 3.0 liter six cylinder engine borrowed from BMW. It will be able to deliver more than 300 horsepower and it is roumored to be offered with a manual transmission. 

With all the details about the new Toyota Supra we will be back on January 14th.
 
 

