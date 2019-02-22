2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated

Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed rally car, an updated was imminent.





The rally car gets technical improvements. For example, the 1.6-litre turbo charged engine of the new generation rally challenger is upgraded improving power output and engine response. The ŠKODA Fabia R5 is due to be homologated by the International Motorsport Federation FIA in the second quarter of 2019 and will later be available to customers worldwide.





Until the end of last year, 252 ŠKODA Fabia R5 were delivered worldwide, in 2018 alone 80 cars were sold to customers. In 2019 ŠKODA Motorsport will enter two cars into selected rounds of the FIA World Rally Championship. Finnish youngsters Kalle Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen will compete in the new WRC 2 Pro Championship. Reigning WRC 2 Champions Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler from Czech Republic will be seen on selected WRC events as well. They will also defend their title of Czech Rally Champions.





After having been tested on thousands of kilometres on gravel tracks and asphalt roads as well as on snow and ice, the updated ŠKODA Fabia R5 follows in the footsteps of the most successful rally car in the brand’s history.









