Home » News » Range Rover » 2019 Range Rover Evoque unveiled in London
2019 Range Rover Evoque unveiled in London
22 November 2018 16:30:27
|Tweet
Seven years ago, Range Rover decided it needed a smaller SUV, ready to satisfy the need of a growing segment. It launched the Evoque and the car proved to be a hit, with global sales of over 772,096 (20% sold in the UK) and more than 217 international awards.
The footprint is almost identical, yet built on Land Rover’s new mixed-material Premium Transverse Architecture, there is more interior space than before. A longer wheelbase yields 20mm extra rear kneeroom and an increase in small item stowage – the larger glove box and centre cubby can now fit tablets, handbags and bottles with ease. The luggage space is 10 per cent larger (591 litres) as well as much wider and easily fits a folded pram or set of golf clubs, with space increasing to 1,383 litres when the flexible 40:20:40 second-row seats are folded.
The new architecture has been developed for electrification, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid available at launch and a plug-in hybrid model offered around 12 months afterwards. The mild hybrid powertrain is a first for Land Rover and works by harvesting energy normally lost during deceleration thanks to the engine-mounted belt-integrated starter generator, storing it in the under-floor battery. At speeds below 11mph (17km/h), the engine will shut off while the driver applies the brakes. When pulling away, the stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine under acceleration and reduce fuel consumption. The result is a refined, quiet and efficient drive in built-up traffic heavy areas, in addition to efficiency savings.
Available across the range (when specified with automatic gearbox) of four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, the mild hybrid delivers CO2 emissions from as low as 149g/km and fuel economy from 50.4mpg (based on the new NEDC Equivalent WLTP test procedure). If the customer chooses the 150PS diesel engine with front wheel drive, Evoque only emits 143g/km. An even more efficient plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model and three-cylinder petrol Ingenium engine will also join the range next year.
The new Range Rover Evoque is also the first in the world to feature Ground View technology, which effectively makes the bonnet invisible by projecting camera imagery onto the upper touchscreen to show the driver a 180-degree view under the front of the vehicle. This is useful when negotiating difficult parking spaces, navigating high city centre kerbs or tackling rough terrain and is the realisation of the Transparent Bonnet technology previewed by Land Rover in 2014.
Evoque is the first Land Rover with Smart Settings, which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to learn the driver’s preference and acts as an onboard butler. In addition to seat position, music and climate settings, Evoque can also control steering column preferences.
Available to order now, the new Range Rover Evoque priced from £31,600 in the UK. The most expensive version of the Evoque, the version P250 with 249HP PETROL AWD and AUTOMATIC reaches £50,400.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Range Rover Evoque unveiled in London
2019 Suzuki Vitara UK pricing announced
Supercar track day as a Christmas present
-
2019 Suzuki Jimny UK pricing announced
The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK
Ford Focus Active is now available for order. The compact crossover won't cross the Ocean
Related Specs
2006 Arden Range Rover AR05Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs
2007 HSV E-Series GrangeEngine: Alloy LS2 Gen4 V8, Power: 306.5 kw / 411 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 HSV GrangeEngine: Chevrolet LS1 V8, Power: 190.2 kw / 255.1 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 475 nm / 350.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Land Rover Range Rover SportEngine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 290.1 kw / 389 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 541 nm / 399.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the ...
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the ...
Custom Cars
2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
Motorsports
Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
Videos
Video - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS interior spied
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...