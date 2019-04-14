2019 Porsche sales records 12 percent decrease

Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, Porsche AG delivered 55,700 vehicles worldwide; this corresponds to a decrease of 12 percent compared with the same period in the previous year.





The Cayenne recorded growth of 35 percent and was delivered 18,310 times. The new model has been available in all markets since this year. The greatest demand continues to be for the Macan, which was delivered 19,795 times.





Another factor is the generation change for the top-selling Macan and the iconic 911 sports car. The new 911 was presented in Los Angeles at the end of November and is being gradually launched in the individual markets.





In the USA, Porsche achieved eight percent growth in the first quarter. With 15,024 deliveries, the market ranked in second place behind China. In China, deliveries fell by ten percent to 16,890 units due to the weakening overall market and customer reticence in expectation of the announced lower value added tax rate as from April. Deliveries in Europe were also lower than the previous year.





The new Cayenne Coupé will be in dealerships from May, and in September Porsche will present the Taycan as the first pure electric sports car.









