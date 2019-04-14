2019 Porsche sales records 12 percent decrease
14 April 2019 06:32:39
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, Porsche AG delivered 55,700 vehicles worldwide; this corresponds to a decrease of 12 percent compared with the same period in the previous year.
The Cayenne recorded growth of 35 percent and was delivered 18,310 times. The new model has been available in all markets since this year. The greatest demand continues to be for the Macan, which was delivered 19,795 times.
Another factor is the generation change for the top-selling Macan and the iconic 911 sports car. The new 911 was presented in Los Angeles at the end of November and is being gradually launched in the individual markets.
In the USA, Porsche achieved eight percent growth in the first quarter. With 15,024 deliveries, the market ranked in second place behind China. In China, deliveries fell by ten percent to 16,890 units due to the weakening overall market and customer reticence in expectation of the announced lower value added tax rate as from April. Deliveries in Europe were also lower than the previous year.
The new Cayenne Coupé will be in dealerships from May, and in September Porsche will present the Taycan as the first pure electric sports car.
Related Specs
1965 Porsche 912Engine: Air-Cooled Flat-4, Power: 67.1 kw / 90.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1969 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7Engine: Air-Cooled Flat 6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 254.89 nm / 188 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm
1998 Porsche 911 GT2Engine: Flat-6, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 585 nm / 431.5 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2002 Porsche 911 GT2Engine: Water Cooled , All Aluminum, Flat-6, Power: 344.5 kw / 462.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 620 nm / 457.3 ft lbs @ 3500-4500 rpm
2004 Porsche 911 GT2Engine: Water Cooled , All Aluminum, Flat-6, Power: 344.5 kw / 483 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs @ 3500-4500 rpm
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
