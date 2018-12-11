2019 Porsche Macan S officially launched
11 December 2018 18:39:25
The facelift of the Macan was unveiled a few months ago, but only now Porsche decided to reveal the special version Macan S. The 2019 Porsche Macan S is the next model to join the refreshed compact SUV range. The new model features a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine generating 348 horsepower (260kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque.
The new and more powerful engine marks an increase in both horsepower and torque over the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 Porsche used in preceding versions of the Macan S. As a result, the refreshed model can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds or 4.9 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package. Top track speed also increases slightly to 157 mph.
As with the recently announced 2019 Porsche Macan, the new Macan S benefits from all of the same updates as its four-cylinder sibling. These include a continuous LED light bar at the rear, and the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9-inch touchscreen replacing the previous 7-inch screen PCM used in older models.
Drivers will also notice a marked advancement in brake pedal feel. The new pedal in question weighs around 300 g less than the previous steel part, and connects to the brake master cylinder via a shortened lever arm. The result is improved brake responsiveness and a precise pressure point because of the firm connection. Furthermore, the new Macan S gains larger front brake discs. The new rotors gain 10 mm in diameter and are 2 mm thicker to measure 360 mm by 36 mm. All new brake pads are copper-free. The Macan S can also be equipped with the optional Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB).
The optional GT Sport steering wheel, which appears in the 911, is now optionally available on the Macan S. A mode switch integrated into the steering wheel – including Sport Response button – is part of the optional Sport Chrono Package. A heated windshield is now available, along with an optional ionizer to improve air quality inside the vehicle in conjunction with the standard fine particulate air filter.
Traffic Jam Assist is newly available as an option. The system is available in conjunction with the optional adaptive cruise control and offers drivers the convenience of bringing the car to a complete stop then resuming driving during a traffic jam.
The new 2019 Macan S has a base MSRP of $58,600 not including a $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee. The new Macan S is available for order now and is expected to reach U.S. dealers in summer 2019.
