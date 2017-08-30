2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
30 August 2017 11:27:12
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public appearance during this year Frankfurt Motor Show.
The new Cayenne retains a strong visual connection to its predecessors. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 114 inches, while overall length increases slightly to 194 inches and width (with side mirrors folded) is 78 inches. Cargo area volume with the rear seats raised increases by almost 15 percent over the previous generation to 27.19 cubic feet.
When closed, the rear fascia features a new three-dimensional LED light design that features the Porsche logo spanning the width of the vehicle through a narrow strip of lights. LEDs are a main feature of the new Cayenne and are standard on all models. Customers may also choose to upgrade from the standard headlights to either the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matrix Beam headlights, which also include PDLS.
The third-generation Cayenne has a newly-developed lighter weight chassis that contributes to an overall weight savings of up to 143 lbs versus the previous generation, even with extensively increased standard equipment.
Enhancing both agility at lower speeds and handling at high speeds, rear-axle steering is available as an option. This technology reduces the turning radius at low speeds for easier maneuverability by turning the rear wheels out of phase with the front axle. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in phase with the front axle to provide a virtual lengthening of the wheelbase to improve roadholding and directional control.
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) adds stabilizer bars that are now controlled via a 48-volt electrical system for greatly improved responsiveness versus hydraulic management.
Porsche will offer two models at launch: the Cayenne and Cayenne S. Both are powered by turbocharged six-cylinder engines. The Cayenne uses a 3.0-liter single-turbo V6 making 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds (or 5.6 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package).
The Cayenne S uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 440 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. It is able to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.9 seconds (or 4.6 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package) and continue on toward a top track speed of 164 mph.
A newly-developed eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission is standard across the Cayenne line.
The newest version of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) makes its way into the new Cayenne. At the heart of the new display and control concept from Porsche is the 12.3-inch full-HD touchscreen, launched last year with the new Panamera.
A range of digital functions can be operated intuitively through touch and also voice controls. The standard Porsche Connect Plus allows subscribers to have access to services including online navigation with real-time traffic information.
Cayenne customers may specify a variety of available assistance systems as well that include Night Vision Assist, which uses a thermal imaging camera to detect pedestrians and animals before they are visible to the naked eye. Lane Change Assist, Lane Keep Assist including traffic sign recognition, traffic jam assist, ParkAssist including Surround View, and Porsche InnoDrive including adaptive cruise control are also available.
