2019 Porsche 911 Speedster US pricing announced
13 May 2019 11:15:09
It is one of most desired supercars in the Porsche range. And now its is available to order in the US, one of the most important markets for Porsche.
the production version —the last of the 991.2 series 911 GT cars to be produced by Porsche — is available for order. Powered by a naturally aspirated, motorsport-based 4.0-liter flat-six engine that develops 502 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque, the 2019 911 Speedster can sprint from zero to 60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds, with a top track speed of 192 mph.
To deliver a particularly engaging driving experience highly desired by purists, the 911 Speedster, with a 9000 rpm redline, is available exclusively with a GT Sport six-speed manual transmission.
The 2019 911 Speedster is the first developed by the Porsche Motorsport department in Weissach and is immediately recognizable as a Speedster. The low-cut front windshield and side windows as well as the manually operated lightweight fabric top are characteristic for a Speedster model and make the car stand out from other series production 911 models. The two streamliners atop the rear decklid are made from carbon fiber are yet another design highlight rooted in the model’s history.
The interior of the 911 Speedster is characterized by a focus on the essentials of driving. Lightweight door panels with storage nets and door pulls emphasize the dedication to weight reduction. The standard black leather interior can be supplemented with red stitching for the dashboard and the “Speedster” designation in the headrests. With this option, the door pulls are also fitted in red, and the GT Sport steering wheel is decorated with a red 12 o’clock center marker. The interior trim, which spreads to the gear shift knob as well as the door sill guards with “Speedster” model designation, is carbon fiber.
The 2019 911 Speedster is available to order and has a price of $274,500, not including a $1,250 delivery, processing and handling fee. It is expected to reach U.S. dealers in late 2019. The optional Heritage Design Package designed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, which offers many styling cues and design elements inspired by classic Speedster models from the 1950’s, can be ordered for an additional $24,510.
