2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package unveiled

Porsche is unveiling the 911 Speedster with a limited edition that comes with some important options. The Heritage Design Package was unveiled at the New York International Auto Show. Developed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur using the highest levels of craftsmanship, the Heritage Design Package links back to the roots of Porsche with numerous classic-inspired styling and design elements.





Exclusively available in conjunction with GT Silver Metallic paint, as a tribute to the golden days of motorsport, the front bumper and front fender “arrows” are painted in White. The “gumball” styled graphics in White on the front luggage compartment lid and the doors were inspired by historic Porsche 356 models, whose owners decorated them individually as they participated in races at the time.





These areas can be fitted with individual start numbers via Porsche Tequipment, or the customer can order the vehicle without these stickers if desired. The historical “Porsche” decal along the sides of the car completes the classic-inspired exterior look of the vehicle, as well as the historic Porsche crest on the front luggage compartment lid.





The 20-inch center lock wheels of the 911 Speedster with Heritage Design Package are painted in Platinum Satin and can also be ordered in Silver. Like the front luggage compartment lid, they are also decorated with a historic Porsche crest. The calipers of the standard PCCBs are painted in Black and feature white “Porsche” lettering to suit the classic appearance of the package.





The interior of the 911 Speedster with Heritage Design Package features a distinct classic look with a two-tone leather interior in Black and Cognac.





The standard Full Bucket Seats are upholstered in Cognac leather and decorated with a historic Porsche crest that is embossed in the headrest. The seat backs as well as the interior trim pieces are painted in the exterior color of the car, GT Silver Metallic. Cognac was also the color choice for the 12 o’clock center marker on the steering wheel as well as the center console lid, which features embossed “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” lettering.





The raised “Speedster” model designation on the interior trim as well as the limited edition plaque located between the seats, both of which are featured in gold, represent further highlights of the Heritage Design Package.





Exclusively for owners, Porsche Design has created a Chronograph 911 Speedster Heritage Design timepiece. The high-performance Flyback-Chronograph with Werk 01.200 in house movement features Heritage Design Package-specific elements such as a carbon fiber dial, and rotor which is modeled after the Speedster Heritage Design Package center lock wheel, in both design and color. Genuine Porsche interior leather and thread are also used for the Cognac leather strap and stitching.









