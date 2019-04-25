2019 Peugeot Expert introduced with updates

Peugeot is improving its presence in the utility segment with the introduction of the Expert, one of the core models in the range. Following the success of the trim levels introduced with all-new Partner, Euro 6.2 compliant Expert will be available with four trim levels: S, Professional, GRIP and ASPHALT. Pricing for the new Expert range starts from £21,320 Basic for the Compact S Panel Van and up to £34,035 Basic for the ASPHALT Crew Van.





Expert GRIP has been designed for van operators needing to maximise payload, load volume and can carry up to three passengers to locations where surface quality may be variable. Expert GRIP benefits from a range of equipment designed for such arduous environments including: Moduwork bulkhead with load-through flap, a dual passenger bench seat with fold-up outer seat and fold-down writing table, 20mm raised ground clearance, a 20mm thick sump guard and enhanced traction thanks to Grip Control. GRIP versions will offer payloads of up to 1,400kg and are equipped with 17-inch steel wheels fitted with all-season Mud and Snow tyres.





Expert ASPHALT is aimed at van operators who make longer trips or numerous deliveries both inside and outside of urban areas. Models benefit from enhanced acoustic and thermal design to enhance comfort and refinement, while a range of driver assistance systems provides class-leading features and help to optimise safety. Equipment includes Connected 3D Navigation and DAB radio with voice recognition. Park Assist 180° provides a significant manoeuvring aid, including front and rear sensors with blind spot monitoring as well as a rear camera providing a 180 degrees view. These features can take stress off drivers, while also reducing the chance of accidents and vehicle damage.





Visual appeal is enhanced with 17-inch ‘Phoenix’ alloy wheels as well as body-coloured side rubbing strips, door handles and front and rear bumpers.





All engines in the 2019 Expert line-up are fitted with S&S technology to reduce emissions and fuel consumption, particularly in queueing traffic. The latest Expert engines all comply with the WLTP fuel consumption and emissions testing Euro 6.2 requirements, ahead of the implementation date for all new light commercial vehicles in September. New to the Expert engine range is the 1.5L BlueHDi 100 diesel engine, which is already widely used in the PEUGEOT car range.





All other engines in the 2019 Expert range are 2.0L units. Based on the architecture of the outgoing Euro 6.1 engines, the new Expert is available with a BlueHDi 120 and BlueHDi 150 offered with a 6-speed manual transmission and the range-topping BlueHDi 180 engine. As previously, the BlueHDi 180 engine is only available with automatic transmission, but instead of the previous 6-speed efficient automatic EAT6 transmission, 2019 Expert models are equipped with the 8-speed EAT8 transmission offering further optimisation of fuel consumption and improved refinement.





Revised Expert will be available from May 2019 production.









