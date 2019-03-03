2019 Peugeot 208 revealed

Geneva Motor Show will mark an important moment for Peugeot, who will unveil the new generation 208, one of the best sold models in its range.





The front face of the all-new PEUGEOT 208 features a large chrome grille, the full LED 3-claw headlight signature on the front and rear, and iconic PEUGEOT Lion adorned on the front bumper. The dynamic style of the PEUGEOT 208 is enhanced by a range of bright and original colours including: metallic Faro Yellow, Vertigo Blue and Elixir Red.





The GT Line and GT models feature gloss black wheel arch extensions and window surrounds, building on the streamlined look of the all-new PEUGEOT 208.





With all key tech accessible in the driver’s field of view, the cabin is spacious yet practical. Throughout the range the dashboard is padded and the central section features a carbon finish.





The design of the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 GT trim level is enhanced with Alcantara grey upholstery featuring a 3D technical mesh knit, and 17 inch alloy wheels with special inserts.





Both the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 feature the new PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit which offers intuitive driving with a compact multifunction steering wheel, configurable head-up display, capacitive 7” or 10" HD colour touchscreen (according to version) and the 7 satin chrome ‘piano’ toggle switches. The interior environment can also be personalised with a choice of 8 RGB LED colours.





All driving information can be easily accessed through the 3D digital instrument panel and can also be projected, like a hologram, via the colour touchscreen.





Technological aids provided also include TomTom Traffic, Connected 3D Navigation and PEUGEOT Mirror Screen functionality, compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.





PEUGEOT’s new petrol and diesel model 208 has also been developed to limit CO2 emissions. Built on the latest generation CMP platform, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 is 30kg lighter than the previous model and comes with improved aerodynamics, reduced roll resistance and optimised powertrains. The all-new PEUGEOT 208 comes fitted with cutting-edge Euro6d petrol engines and Euro6d diesel engines meeting the latest EU emissions standards.





Full engine range available for the all-new PEUGEOT 208 petrol & diesel models include:





Petrol, 3-cylinder, 1.2L engines:





PureTech 75 S&S 5-speed manual

PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual or 8 speed automatic

PureTech 130 S&S 8 speed automatic





Those who prefer diesel there is a 4-cylinder, 1.5L engine: the BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual.













