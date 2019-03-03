2019 Peugeot 208 revealed
3 March 2019 15:49:03
Geneva Motor Show will mark an important moment for Peugeot, who will unveil the new generation 208, one of the best sold models in its range.
The front face of the all-new PEUGEOT 208 features a large chrome grille, the full LED 3-claw headlight signature on the front and rear, and iconic PEUGEOT Lion adorned on the front bumper. The dynamic style of the PEUGEOT 208 is enhanced by a range of bright and original colours including: metallic Faro Yellow, Vertigo Blue and Elixir Red.
The GT Line and GT models feature gloss black wheel arch extensions and window surrounds, building on the streamlined look of the all-new PEUGEOT 208.
With all key tech accessible in the driver’s field of view, the cabin is spacious yet practical. Throughout the range the dashboard is padded and the central section features a carbon finish.
The design of the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 GT trim level is enhanced with Alcantara grey upholstery featuring a 3D technical mesh knit, and 17 inch alloy wheels with special inserts.
Both the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 feature the new PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit which offers intuitive driving with a compact multifunction steering wheel, configurable head-up display, capacitive 7” or 10" HD colour touchscreen (according to version) and the 7 satin chrome ‘piano’ toggle switches. The interior environment can also be personalised with a choice of 8 RGB LED colours.
All driving information can be easily accessed through the 3D digital instrument panel and can also be projected, like a hologram, via the colour touchscreen.
Technological aids provided also include TomTom Traffic, Connected 3D Navigation and PEUGEOT Mirror Screen functionality, compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
PEUGEOT’s new petrol and diesel model 208 has also been developed to limit CO2 emissions. Built on the latest generation CMP platform, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 is 30kg lighter than the previous model and comes with improved aerodynamics, reduced roll resistance and optimised powertrains. The all-new PEUGEOT 208 comes fitted with cutting-edge Euro6d petrol engines and Euro6d diesel engines meeting the latest EU emissions standards.
Full engine range available for the all-new PEUGEOT 208 petrol & diesel models include:
Petrol, 3-cylinder, 1.2L engines:
PureTech 75 S&S 5-speed manual
PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual or 8 speed automatic
PureTech 130 S&S 8 speed automatic
Those who prefer diesel there is a 4-cylinder, 1.5L engine: the BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary

When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020

Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Skoda first quarter sales reached record number

Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US

Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range

Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, ...
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated

Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn

We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
