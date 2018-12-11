2019 Nissan GT-R US pricing announced

One of the most popular sports car around the Globe, Nissan GT-R was updated to be more appealing to US customers. The starting price of $99,990 for the 2019 GT-R Pure model, the most affordable of the four available GT-R trim levels, remains unchanged from 2018.





The other available 2019 GT-R trim levels are the:





- GT-R Premium, which includes an 11-speaker Bose audio system, Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement systems, and Titanium exhaust system.





- GT-R Track Edition, which is designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Pure and Premium models and features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO.





- GT-R NISMO, the ultimate GT-R with 600 horsepower – versus the other models' 565 horsepower. The motorsports-inspired GT-R NISMO is available in very limited numbers in North America. It features numerous motorsports-inspired technologies to enhance the car's performance through optimized aerodynamics, suspension and powertrain.





Three premium interior packages – Amber Red, Kuro Night and Rakuda Tan – are available with the GT-R Premium. Also offered are three premium exterior paint colors (availability varies by grade level), along with four standard exterior colors. An All-Weather Package is available with the Pure and Premium grades.





All 2019 GT-R models come equipped with LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, NissanConnect with Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlay, and leather-appointed front sport seats with synthetic suede inserts.





The 2019 GT-R Pure, Premium and Track Edition grades are equipped with a 3.8-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 rated at 565-horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, dual-clutch sequential 6-speed transmission, electronically controlled ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system. The GT-R NISMO is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque and also features unique exterior and interior treatments, along with special suspension tuning.

















