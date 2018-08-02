Home » News » Mitsubishi » 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV UK prices revealed
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV UK prices revealed
2 August 2018 16:58:03
The best sold hybrid in UK was recently updated and now is ready to order along its three trim levels: Juro, 4h and 4s. The new 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is now available to UK customers from £34,255.
The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is quieter and more refined, with more comfort and supportive front seats, new switchgear, a revised instrument cluster, the addition of rear ventilation vents, and more convenient USB ports.
In terms of exterior style, there’s a new front end with a redesigned grille with honeycomb mesh, new bumper extension and new headlamp design. The rear is enhanced with a new rear lower bumper extension and a large roof spoiler while new, two-tone contrasted 18-inch multi-spoke alloys complete the exterior revisions.
The Outlander PHEV features Smartphone Link Display Audio which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. An electronic pre-heater (and air-con) function is also standard and is complimented with heated front seats, heated windscreen and dual-zone climate control. An electronic parking brake with brake auto hold, is located in the centre console, along with the Sport Mode and the EV priority switch. Other key features include keyless operation system with Start/Stop button, front fog lamps, LED daytime running lamps and a remote smartphone app compatibility. All of these key features are standard in the entry-level Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Juro which is priced from £34,255.
The Outlander PHEV 4h builds on the already well-specified Juro with added safety equipment such as a 360 degrees camera, blind-spot warning, and rear-cross traffic alert. Other additions include the all new black headlining which compliments the black leather interior, an 8-way electric powered driver’s seat, heated steering wheel and power tailgate. Lighting is enhanced with LED headlamps, LED High Beam and LED front fog lamps. The 4h variant is priced from £37,000.
Completing the line-up is the 4hs specification, which adds a host of safety equipment such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation and Lane Departure Warning. Also included are front and rear parking sensors, Auto High-Beam and an Unintended acceleration Mitigation System. The 4hs variant is priced from £39,100.
