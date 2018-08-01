2019 Mazda MX-5 updates available in UK

Mazda MX-5 has a strong image in the UK, where is regarded as one of the best and fun to rive roadsters on the market. To further improve this image, Mazda is upgrading its MX-5 and MX-5 RF models in the UK.





On sale in the UK from September, the 2019 Mazda MX-5 has been carefully revised. At the forefront of this technical upgrade is a more powerful and higher-revving version of the 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G engine.





Substantially redesigned with lighter pistons and con-rod, the 2.0-litre engine also features revisions to the camshafts and exhaust valves, fuel injectors, throttle valve and air intake. The end result is an increase from 160ps to 184ps and a heightened redline, which rises from 6,800 to 7,500rpm. In addition with higher fuel pressure and more efficient combustion, there’s an increase in torque across the rev range, while peak torque rises by 5Nm.





As a result on the convertible 0-62mph performance improves by 0.8 of a second to 6.5seconds, while manual and automatic RF models see a 0.6 and 0.5 second increase, respectively, while tuning of the main silencer delivers a cleaner more powerful engine note.





Both the 2019 MX-5s engines achieve Euro 6d Temp emission regulation compliance, while the introduction of Mazda’s i-ELOOP and i-stop kinetic recovery and stop-start technology on 2.0-litre models means all 184ps cars have a lower C02 output than the outgoing 160ps car.





On sale from the 1st September, the upgraded 184ps 2.0-litre engine will initially be offered exclusively in the new range-topping GT Sport Nav+ trim in both the RF and convertible, while SE-L Nav+ and Sport Nav+ 184ps models will go on sale later in the Autumn.





The 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G engine benefits from improved combustion and reduced internal friction to see a slight power increase to 132ps and a moderate torque improvement to 152Nm. 2019 MX-5’s fitted with the smaller engine go on sale on the 1st September.





Starting from £18,995, the MX-5 convertible is offered in SE+, SE-L Nav+, Sport Nav+ and new GT Sport Nav+ trim, while from £22,595 the RF is available in SE-L Nav+, Sport Nav+, and GT Sport Nav+,with the higher two trims available with an automatic gearbox. Standard safety equipment has increased with Sport Nav+ cars and above now featuring Front Smart City Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning System, Rear Smart City Brake Support, Traffic Sign Recognition and Driver Attention Alert, while Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive LED headlights and a reversing camera are standard on GT Sport Nav+ and optional as a safety pack on Sport Nav+.













