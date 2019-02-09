2019 Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary officially unveiled
9 February 2019 15:18:59
Mazda has officially unveiled the special edition MX-5 30th Anniversary. The new car was showcased during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show.
As you would expect, the best roadster in the world is now available with a special exterior color: Racing Orange. Also on the outside, customers will get 10-spoke forged aluminum wheels by Rays, unique badging and some black mirror covers.
There will also be some orange accents inside the cabin, as well with the new leather and plastic line spread around the cabin. Customers will also get Recaro seats, Brembo front brake calipers and Bilstein dampers.
The new 2019 Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary will be assambled in just 3.000 units, 500 of them being resered for the US. According to Mazda, the 2019 MX-5 30th Anniversary is available as a soft-top or as a hard-top version.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in Geneva
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Ginetta announces new supercar
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
