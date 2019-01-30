Home » News » Lexus » 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series announced

2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series announced

30 January 2019 18:24:44

Lexus is looking to offer some heat to one of its most sold model in the range: the LC. All the heat is going to be felt when the Chicago Motor Show will open its gates and Lexus will unveil the 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Edition. The third vehicle in the Lexus Inspiration Series, this LC 500 is a limited-edition model that features a unique mix of colors and features.

All 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series coupes feature vibrant Flare Yellow paint, a rich, metallic shade of yellow. Standard 21-inch wheels and tires give this LC the perfect stance while the carbon fiber roof and lower grille insert add just the right amount of contrast.

The interior of the LC Inspiration Series also gets several unique design elements. Bespoke Yellow door inserts made of Alcantara connect the exterior to the cabin while the standard touring seats feature semi-aniline leather with yellow stitching. That same stitching is also used on the instrument panel, console and glovebox to give the entire cabin a one-of-a-kind look.
There will be a total of 100 of these LC 500 Inspiration Series cars produced. An inscription on the carbon fiber door sills marks each car as part of this exclusive production run and each car will come with a matching leather Lexus garment bag that folds into a spacious travel bag. Flare Yellow lining highlights the inside panels, and double yellow stitching adorns the top hem which makes it a perfect complement for a weekend getaway in this new LC.

The LC Inspiration Series is powered by the same 5.0-liter, normally aspirated V8 found in every LC 500 coupe. It sends 471-horsepower to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission, a setup that is capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of just 4.4 seconds.

The 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series will go on sale in April starting at $106,210.


