2019 Jeep Wrangler UK pricing announced

The 2019 Jeep Wrangler is now available to order on the UK market, with a starting price of £44,865 for the Sahara 2.2 MultiJet II 200hp 4x4 Automatic 8-Speed 2-Door version.





Among the changes to the MY19 Wrangler are new styling all round, giving a fresh appearance, refreshed and updated interior with increased storage capacity, the all-new engines – 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol, new LED headlamps and rear lights, new Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, improved safety content, including Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView reverse camera, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and four standard air bags.





Two four-wheel drive systems are available: Command-Trac, on the Sahara and Overland trim level, and Rock-Trac, standard on Rubicon trim. Both systems feature the new Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case for a continuous monitoring and management of the torque sent to front and rear wheels.





The Wrangler engine range is enhanced with the introduction of two new units – the 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder petrol. All Wrangler engine options are linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, new for this model.





The new 2.2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel engine features second-generation MultiJet technology, four valves per cylinder, a belt-driven Double Over Head Camshafts (DOHC), 2,000-bar Common Rail injection system, solenoid injectors and a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT). It delivers 200 horsepower at 3500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. It also features fuel-saving Engine Stop Start (ESS) technology.





The 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine delivers 272 horsepower at 5250 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm and features ESS. The new 2.0-litre petrol is available now.





Both engines make the vehicle compliant to the current Euro 6/D standards.





Wrangler will be available in 10 different exterior colours: Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver Metallic, Bright White, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hellayella, Ocean Blue, Punk’n Metallic, Mojito and Sting Gray.









