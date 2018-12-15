2019 Jaguar XF300 SPORT introduced in US

Along the new 2019 XF, Jaguar also introduced a new special edition of the four-door model. It is called 300 Sport and features a 296hp 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium gasoline engine, choice of rear wheel drive or all wheel drive, and exclusive interior and exterior design features.





The 300 SPORT is available in three exterior colors; Yulong White, Indus Silver and Santorini Black, and features unique ‘300 SPORT’ badging on the grille and trunk lid. In addition, the grille surround, side vents, mirror caps, rear spoiler and alloy wheels are all finished in Dark Satin Grey while black ‘300 SPORT’ branded brake calipers provide a subtle clue to the performance available.





Inside, the special edition model features a series of bold design touches to set it apart from the rest of the XF range. These include yellow stitching on the instrument panel, door casings, armrest, seating and steering wheel with 300 SPORT badging on the front headrests, steering wheel and treadplates.













