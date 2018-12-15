2019 Jaguar XF300 SPORT introduced in US
15 December 2018 07:11:48
Along the new 2019 XF, Jaguar also introduced a new special edition of the four-door model. It is called 300 Sport and features a 296hp 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium gasoline engine, choice of rear wheel drive or all wheel drive, and exclusive interior and exterior design features.
The 300 SPORT is available in three exterior colors; Yulong White, Indus Silver and Santorini Black, and features unique ‘300 SPORT’ badging on the grille and trunk lid. In addition, the grille surround, side vents, mirror caps, rear spoiler and alloy wheels are all finished in Dark Satin Grey while black ‘300 SPORT’ branded brake calipers provide a subtle clue to the performance available.
Inside, the special edition model features a series of bold design touches to set it apart from the rest of the XF range. These include yellow stitching on the instrument panel, door casings, armrest, seating and steering wheel with 300 SPORT badging on the front headrests, steering wheel and treadplates.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Jaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los Angeles
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 engine detailed
Aston Martin is one of the best names in the industry when it comes to building V12 engines. It has a long heritage and it seems is not willing to abandon ...
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition phone announced
We are used to see exclusive accessories built together with famous names in automotive industry. McLaren the creator of high performance sports and supercars ...
Toyota and Lexus issue US recall
Toyota is playing safe in the US and issuing a safety recall, even though this is not good for the image of a manufacturer who had some impressive recalls ...
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross T1 to compete in Dakar Rally
Mitsubishi is one of the biggest name ever competed in Dakar Rally. The Japanese brand has a long heritage when it comes to winning the difficult rally. ...
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
