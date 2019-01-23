2019 Ford Ranger facelift gets detailed

Ford has a real gem in its European range. The ranger is the most successful pick-up on the European market. Ranger sales reached 51,500 units in Europe in 2018, with more than 16,000 of those in the UK alone. To maintain success, Ford is updating the Ranger with a series of design and technical modifications.





Ranger introduces Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for optimised emissions, delivering up to a nine percent fuel-efficiency improvement when combined with an advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission. The new Ranger engine line-up will be led by the Bi-turbo version of the 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, delivering 213PS and 500Nm of torque – up by 13PS and 30Nm compared with the current 3.2-litre TDCi diesel – for greater load-hauling capability.





Available in Regular Cab, Super Cab, and Double Cab body styles, the new Ranger features four-wheel drive as standard, and offers business and leisure users new tools to boost convenience and productivity, including Ford’s SYNC 3 connectivity and FordPass Connect on-board modem technology.





Ranger is the first vehicle in its class to offer Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Speed Assist as standard. Active Park Assist is now also available, in addition to the existing range of advanced driving technologies designed to make driving less stressful and to help avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions.





Double Cab high-power variants now feature Active Noise Control technology for improved refinement. Flagship Ranger Wildtrak models and luxurious Ranger Limited both also offer new premium features, including an easy-lift tailgate.





The new Ranger is designed and engineered to comfortably handle extreme terrains, for work or lifestyle pursuit, delivering class-leading ability to wade through water up to 800mm deep, and with 230mm of ground clearance. A 29-degree approach angle and 21-degree departure angle enable drivers to feel confident when taking on steep obstacles. Off-road strengths are matched by towing capability of up to 3,500kg, and payload capacity of up to 1,252kg.





