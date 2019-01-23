2019 Ford Ranger facelift gets detailed
23 January 2019 15:31:43
|Tweet
Ford has a real gem in its European range. The ranger is the most successful pick-up on the European market. Ranger sales reached 51,500 units in Europe in 2018, with more than 16,000 of those in the UK alone. To maintain success, Ford is updating the Ranger with a series of design and technical modifications.
Ranger introduces Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for optimised emissions, delivering up to a nine percent fuel-efficiency improvement when combined with an advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission. The new Ranger engine line-up will be led by the Bi-turbo version of the 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, delivering 213PS and 500Nm of torque – up by 13PS and 30Nm compared with the current 3.2-litre TDCi diesel – for greater load-hauling capability.
Available in Regular Cab, Super Cab, and Double Cab body styles, the new Ranger features four-wheel drive as standard, and offers business and leisure users new tools to boost convenience and productivity, including Ford’s SYNC 3 connectivity and FordPass Connect on-board modem technology.
Ranger is the first vehicle in its class to offer Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Speed Assist as standard. Active Park Assist is now also available, in addition to the existing range of advanced driving technologies designed to make driving less stressful and to help avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions.
Double Cab high-power variants now feature Active Noise Control technology for improved refinement. Flagship Ranger Wildtrak models and luxurious Ranger Limited both also offer new premium features, including an easy-lift tailgate.
The new Ranger is designed and engineered to comfortably handle extreme terrains, for work or lifestyle pursuit, delivering class-leading ability to wade through water up to 800mm deep, and with 230mm of ground clearance. A 29-degree approach angle and 21-degree departure angle enable drivers to feel confident when taking on steep obstacles. Off-road strengths are matched by towing capability of up to 3,500kg, and payload capacity of up to 1,252kg.
The new Ranger is the first vehicle in its class to offer Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Speed Limiter technologies as standard.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif ConceptEngine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1985 Ford RS200Engine: Ford BDT Inline-4, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 292.0 nm / 215.4 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX Concept revealed
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
Vauxhall Combo reached 4000 orders in UK
Vauxhall Combo was recently launched on the UK market, but is already doing strong. The have recorded over 4,000 orders taken since the van’s launch ...
Vauxhall Combo was recently launched on the UK market, but is already doing strong. The have recorded over 4,000 orders taken since the van’s launch ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was sold for 1.1 million USD
The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was auctioned and it managed to get some really good money. The most powerfull road legal series production Mustang ...
The first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was auctioned and it managed to get some really good money. The most powerfull road legal series production Mustang ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...