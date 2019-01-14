2019 Cadillac CT6-V pricing announced
14 January 2019 16:49:02
Cadillac is now ready to tackle performance models from its German rivals with the introduction of the new CT6-V. At the Detroit Motor Show Cadillac announced that customers can now request a preorder for the first-ever CT6-V. Preorders for the V-Series version of the top-of-range sedan, arriving in mid-2019, will be capped at 275 for the United States.
The 2019 Cadillac CT6-V starts at $88,790. At the heart of the 2019 CT6-V is the all-new hand-built Blackwing V-8, which was announced in March 2018. The Cadillac exclusive 4.2 L twin-turbo V-8 elevates the CT6-V’s performance and delivers a Cadillac-estimated 550 horsepower (410 kW) and 627 lb-ft of torque (850 Nm).
Purchase of the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V includes tuition and luxury accommodation at the 2-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain (offer valid for 1 year, reserved for the original owner of each new, unused model).
