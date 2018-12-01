2019 Audi Q5 list of updates unveiled
1 December 2018 04:47:41
Audi is updating its best-seller. For those who don't know who that is, I must say is the current generation Audi Q5, the midd-size SUV, rivaling BMW X3.
New for 2019, the Q5 receives standard heated front seats, rear electric child locks, Audi Connect CARE, alu window surrounds, 7 inch color infotainment driver display and roof crossbars as standard equipment. New standard features at the Premium Plus trim level include Audi MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch, USB charge ports for rear seat passengers and Audi phone box with wireless charging and signal boost.
A newly available black optic package for Q5 drivers features 20 inch 5-arm-offroad design wheels with titanium matte finish and all-season tires, matte black roof rails and titanium black exterior trim. The Q5 features 25.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up, and 53.1 cubic feet of cargo capacity with rear seats down.
For the first time, the SQ5 is available at the Premium trim level and includes standard equipment such as S-model exterior elements, LED headlights and LED taillights with dynamic turn signals and heated 8-way power front seats with 4-way power. The available updated Convenience package for all Q5 models now includes Audi side assist and Audi pre sense rear. Park assist is now standard for Prestige trims.
