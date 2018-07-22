2019 Audi Q3 - First video teaser

Audi has published the first teaser video with the upcoming generation 2019 Audi Q3. According to the video, the new SUV will be revealed on July 25.





As we know for now, the new generation Audi Q3 will be based on the MQB platform and will get a revised engine line-up. The new Audi Q3 will get a slightly revised exterior but with a massive improvements inside the cabin.





With all the details about the new generation Audi Q3 we will come on July 25.

