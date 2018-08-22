2019 Audi A6 introduced in US

Audi is extending its US presence with the introduction of the new generation A6 limousine, a car that is already on the european market.





The A6 is more capable than before, with end-to-end digitalization. Featuring the brand’s all-new MMI touch response system, the smartphone-like display and operating system enables fast access to functions and a high degree of personalization. With each profile, up to seven drivers can individually store approximately 400 preferred settings total.





Standard equipped with an all-new 3.0-liter TFSI turbocharged V6 engine mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission, which melds efficiency with dynamic shift characteristics, the A6 delivers 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. A standard 48-volt mild-hybrid system (MHEV) supports the TFSI engine. As a result, the A6 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.





The A6 sedan is also noticeably more dynamic than the outgoing model, due to innovative suspension solutions. The body of the A6 uses a mix of lightweight aluminum and high-strength steel to create a higher torsional rigidity than the previous model. Heavier materials crucial to vehicle rigidity have been moved closer to the center for enhanced handling and chassis response.





The redesigned front five-link suspension with lightweight construction offers greater steering precision and excellent handling through optimized steering-rack placement direct at wheel centers. An available sport suspension lowers ride height by 20 mm. Standard equipped with progressive steering, the sporty steering ratio becomes more direct as the steering angle increases.





The A6 sets a segment standard with connectivity services. MMI navigation is now standard on Premium models, with MMI navigation plus with traffic information online standard on Premium Plus and Prestige models. Both infotainment options deliver a host of innovations including an intelligent navigation function which provides the driver with location suggestions based on frequently driven routes, taking into consideration travel time and traffic congestion with data collected by the online servers run by HERE.





The A6 is standard equipped with LED taillights with dynamic rear turn signals. New for 2019, the A6 features a unique taillight design that continues the horizontal architecture from the front of the vehicle. A chrome strip underscores the width of the vehicle and provides a visual link between the left and right taillights.





Model year 2019 A6 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices start at $58.900 for the Premium, $62,700 for the Premium Plus and at $67,100 for the Prestige.









