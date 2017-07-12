Home » News » Aston Martin » 2019 Aston Martin Valkyrie - First interior pictures

2019 Aston Martin Valkyrie - First interior pictures

12 July 2017 05:34:43

Aston Martin has published a new set of pictures with the upcoming Valkyrie model. Their first hypercar is set to go on market in 2019, but we do know that all the 150 units are already booked. 

Today, the British car manufacturer has unveiled a new set of pictures with the car. This time we have the chance to see a lot of the aerodynamic tweaks that were made in order to deliver great perfromances during track use. Under the hood of the Aston Martin Valkyrie is a V12 6.5 liter Cosworth built engine that is backed-up by a KERS system. According to some rumors, the powertrain will deliver over 1.100 horsepower while the weight of the car is tipped at 1.030 kilograms.

Another important fact that was unveiled today is the interior of the car. It is for the first time when we have had the chance to see Valkyrie's interior. In order to deliver more space, the seats are mounted to the carbon tub. In standard, the car will come with a four-point harness, but if you think you will use it more on the track, Aston Martin will come with a six-point harness. The cockpit and the dashboard were designed just to prove us how great the minimalism and the racing are doing toghther. 

